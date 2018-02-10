19 killed, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

(CNN) At least 19 people were killed when a double-decker bus crashed Saturday in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong, a spokeswoman for the Hong Kong police told CNN.

Dozens were injured in the wreck, police spokeswoman said.

Images from the scene showed the passenger bus lying in its side. The top of the bus appeared to have been torn off, local media reported.

Firefighters dig through debris after a deadly bus crash on Saturday in Hong Kong.

At least 17 men and two women were among those killed, the spokeswoman said.

Tai Po is in Hong Kong's New Territories on the mainland.

