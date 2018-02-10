Breaking News

Black Panther: African fans get into the superhero hype

By Ized Uanikhehi, CNN

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Sat February 10, 2018

Actress Lupita Nyong&#39;o is Nakia, an operative of Dora Milaje, the all-female special forces of Wakanda. She&#39;s dressed in a royal purple Atelier Versace gown with a jeweled gold harness and has her hair packed up. Lupita was the queen of the premiere evening.
Singer and actor Janelle Monae looking charming in a black Christian Siriano gown with billowing white and blue sleeves. She completes the look with a golden crown and colorful African beads worn around her neck.
(L-R) Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and son Andrew Brown with actor David Oyelowo in detailed African prints.
Janelle Monáe glows in her royal attire. Monáe starred in the 2016 American biographical drama film &quot;Hidden Figures.&quot;
Writer/director Ryan Coogler (left) in a black suit with a colorful scarf and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.
Chadwick Boseman is T&#39;Challa (Black Panther), the king of Wakanda. His outfit is a silky black Emporio Armani jacket with intricate golden floral patterns.
Danai Gurira is Okoye in Black Panther, head of Dora Milaje the all-female special forces of Wakanda. Gurira looked stunning in a silky pink dress with a ruffled sleeve running across the dress.
British-Nigerian actor and producer David Oyelowo rocking a simple traditional African dashiki.
In a stately gold and black Emporio Armani jacket, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is the definition of dope.
Daniel Kaluuya in maroon Burberry velvet blazer worn on a traditional Ugandan white kanzu.
At 59, actor Angela Bassett looks beautiful as she rocks a classy neon-fringed Naeem Khan jumpsuit. Angela Bassett is T&#39;Challa&#39;s mother Ramonda in Black Panther.
South African actors John Kani and Atandwa Kani were wearing MaXhosa by Laduma Shawls, inspired by their regal roles in Black Panther.
Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard is one of the Dora Milaje warriors of Wakanda. She looks radiant in full skirt and crop top made from multicolored Ankara, and with matching hat and head wrap Janeshia took the theme a step forward.
Actor J. August Richards attends the premiere in dark blue blazer and ankara-patterned trousers.
South African actor Connie Chiume, who plays the mining tribe elder in Wakanda, stuns in her native South African attire.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.
Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.
Lagos (CNN)Is it a drone? Is it a spaceship? No, it's the African superhero Black Panther!

Welcome to Wakanda!
Marvel's highly anticipated film is in movie theaters in a few days time and Africa is feeling the frenzy.
    On the continent the movie is open for public screening on February 16. Kenyans in Kisumu, hometown of film star Lupita Nyong'o, will get to see it before the rest of Africa on February 13.
    There's a palpable excitement.
    While this is still an American film and not the first black superhero movie (there's been Blade, Steel and Hancock to name a few), this feels like the most African: there's African actors, speaking an African language isiXhosa, living in an -- albeit fictional -- African country.
    Plus with an estimated value of $90.7 trillion, Black Panther is the wealthiest Marvel character of all time.
    Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong&#39;o star in &#39;Black Panther.&#39;
    Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o star in 'Black Panther.'
    The father of Lupita Nyong'o, Anyang Nyong'o, wrote in an article for Kenyan newspaper The Star: "There is more to this action-packed movie that one can only discern by reflecting on the messages that the actors keep on passing. And it is a very interesting reflection about Africa's predicament and "the history we have missed to make so far."

    Community and Teamwork

    The continent is also in a fashion fever, inspired by the costumes in the movie.
    There is talk in Nigeria and Kenya about dressing in uniform African clothes (called Aso ebi by Yorubas in Nigeria) to express solidarity and community.
    There are at least eight GoFundMe accounts set up to help kids of color see the movie.
    In Mississippi Octavia Spencer, the star of Hidden Figures, has made an offer to buy out a Mississippi movie theater on Instagram.
    "I think I will buy out a theater in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero," Spencer said.
    The long awaited movie is here and African fans are ready, dressed and feeling the hype.