Black Panther: African fans get into the superhero hype

Story highlights In movie theaters Feb 16

African fashion fever

Lagos (CNN) Is it a drone? Is it a spaceship? No, it's the African superhero Black Panther!

Welcome to Wakanda!

Marvel's highly anticipated film is in movie theaters in a few days time and Africa is feeling the frenzy.

On the continent the movie is open for public screening on February 16. Kenyans in Kisumu, hometown of film star Lupita Nyong'o, will get to see it before the rest of Africa on February 13.

There's a palpable excitement.