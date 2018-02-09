Illinois governor denies clemency for veteran facing deportation

(CNN) Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has denied clemency for a Chicago veteran who is facing deportation after serving two tours in Afghanistan with the US Army, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

"It's not appropriate to go into detail on reason for a decision, but we take every review of clemency and pardon very seriously," Rauner told WLS. "We made the decision not to grant it in that case."

Miguel Perez Jr., 39, has been detained at an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, since last year. ICE began deportation proceedings while Perez was serving a sentence for a felony drug charge.

He lost his green card and became a target for immigration authorities due to his conviction and a pardon could have helped him remain in the country.

Perez's attorney has been fighting his deportation in court. He appealed the deportation order, but a three-judge panel of the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his plea last week.

