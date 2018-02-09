A lack of an Oxford comma cost dairy $5 million

(CNN) A group of Maine dairy delivery drivers will receive $5 million in a proposed settlement for unpaid overtime, according to court records filed on Thursday.

A judge ruled in the drivers' favor last March , and it was all thanks to the lack of an Oxford comma in a Maine labor law.

An Oxford comma is the comma used after the second-to-last item in a list of three or more things, "item A, item B, and item C." It's not often used in journalism.

The drivers' employer had claimed they were exempt from overtime pay, according to Maine's labor laws.

Part of the law exempts certain tasks from receiving overtime compensation. This is what the law's guidelines originally stated about exempted tasks:

