Winter Olympics opening ceremony sees historic handshake

(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as geopolitics and sporting endeavor merged at the opening of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Minutes into a spectacular opening ceremony, Moon greeted a number of world leaders including Kim Yo Jong and North Korea's 90-year-old ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, the head of the North's Olympic delegation.

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to visit the south since the end of the Korean War in 1953. Even months ago, such an encounter would have been unthinkable.

Kim Yo-Jong applauds during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The two figures from opposite sides of a divided Korea watched as athletes from their respective nations marched together under a unified flag. Mike Pence, the US Vice President, who has been vocal in his criticism of North Korea in the runup to the Games, sat meters away.

US Vice President Mike Pence (front R), his wife Karen (front C), North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong (2nd L) and Kim Jung-Sook (L), the wife of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, attend the opening ceremony.

The ceremony drew on themes of peace, harmony and unity and involved a starring role for the Games' mascot Soohrang, the white tiger, which has long been considered a guardian in Korean history and culture.

Soohrang, the white tiger, played a starring role in the opening ceremony.

