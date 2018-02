(CNN) It's the worst time to be sick. Just ask Team USA long track speed skater Erin Jackson, who had to miss the Winter Olympics opening ceremony due to an illness.

Jackson, rocking her new Team USA onesie and watching a live stream, expressed how "bummed" she was in a Facebook post Friday.

"After being sick this week, the coaches and medical staff decided it would be best for me to stay back and rest," she wrote. "I race in nine days and I'm looking forward to coming back stronger than ever."