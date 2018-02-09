Story highlights Cornett stars in third Commonwealth Games

Held this year in Australia's Gold Coast

Canadian competes in doubles and singles

(CNN) While there aren't too many opportunities for squash players to get global recognition, the Commonwealth Games is one such occasion.

Training six times a week, sometimes three times a day, the preparation isn't easy, but Samantha Cornett, Canada's No. 1 ranked player, is ready to embrace every minute of it.

"This is one of the most exciting events for squash that we have," Cornett tells CNN. "I'm really proud to be representing my country at the Commonwealth Games."

Cornett is something of a Commonwealth veteran with three tournaments already under her belt, most recently at Glasgow in 2014. She travels to Australia's Gold Coast in April with hopes of claiming her first medal in the singles and doubles events, where she will star alongside partner Nikole Todd.

The pair have seen success together in the past, winning silver at the 2015 Pan American Games.

