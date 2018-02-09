Breaking News

If you're looking for Team USA in the opening ceremony parade of nations, they're no. 26

By CNN Staff

Updated 6:34 AM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018.
(CNN)In the parade of nations at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Team USA will enter the stadium in position no. 26 -- right after Mongolia.

The countries enter the stadium based on Korean alphabetical order -- with two exceptions:
The parade starts with Greece (the birthplace of the Games) and ends with North and South Korea (the organizing country comes last).
There are six new countries making their Winter Olympics debut this time: Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their winter games debut in Pyeongchang.
    Here's the order in which the countries come in:
    1 Greece
    2 Ghana
    3 Nigeria
    4 South Africa
    5 Netherlands
    6 Norway
    7 New Zealand
    8 Denmark
    9 Germany
    10 Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
    11 Latvia
    12 Lebanon
    13 Romania
    14 Luxembourg
    15 Lithuania
    16 Liechtenstein
    17 Madagascar
    18 Malaysia
    19 Mexico
    20 Monaco
    21 Morocco
    22 Montenegro
    23 Republic of Moldova
    24 Malta
    25 Mongolia
    26 United States of America
    27 Bermuda
    28 Belgium
    29 Belarus
    30 Bosnia and Herzegovina
    31 Bolivia
    32 Bulgaria
    33 Brazil
    34 San Marino
    35 Serbia
    36 Sweden
    37 Switzerland
    38 Spain
    39 Slovakia
    40 Slovenia
    41 Singapore
    42 Armenia
    43 Argentina
    44 Iceland
    45 Ireland
    46 Azerbaijan
    47 Andorra
    48 Albania
    49 Eritrea
    50 Estonia
    51 Ecuador
    52 Great Britain
    53 Australia
    54 Austria
    55 Olympic Athlete from Russia
    56 Uzbekistan
    57 Ukraine
    58 Islamic Republic of Iran
    59 Italy
    60 Israel
    61 India
    62 Japan
    63 Jamaica
    64 Georgia
    65 People's Republic of China
    66 Czech Republic
    67 Chile
    68 Kazakhstan
    69 Canada
    70 Kenya
    71 Kosovo
    72 Colombia
    73 Croatia
    74 Kyrgyzstan
    75 Cyprus
    76 Chinese Taipei
    77 Thailand
    78 Turkey
    79 Togo TOG Mathilde-Amivi
    80 Tonga
    81 Pakistan
    82 Portugal
    83 Poland
    84 Puerto Rico
    85 France
    86 The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
    87 Finland
    88 Philippines
    89 Hungary
    90 Hong Kong, China
    91 Korea