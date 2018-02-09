If you're looking for Team USA in the opening ceremony parade of nations, they're no. 26

(CNN) In the parade of nations at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Team USA will enter the stadium in position no. 26 -- right after Mongolia.

The countries enter the stadium based on Korean alphabetical order -- with two exceptions:

The parade starts with Greece (the birthplace of the Games) and ends with North and South Korea (the organizing country comes last).

There are six new countries making their Winter Olympics debut this time: Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their winter games debut in Pyeongchang.

Here's the order in which the countries come in:

Read More