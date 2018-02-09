So is it Pyeongchang or PyeongChang? It's confusing

Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9. Hide Caption 1 of 27

North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. It has happened only three other times in Olympic history.

Former figure skater Kim Yuna lights the Olympic cauldron. The South Korean won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The torchbearers included former South Korean soccer star Ahn Jung-hwan and golfer Inbee Park.

The opening ceremony included many dazzling displays and performances.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, speaks before the lighting of the cauldron.

The ceremony was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators.

US Vice President Mike Pence, front right, attends the ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated in the back row and on the left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. At left is Moon's wife, Kim Jung-sook.

US athletes arrive at the opening ceremony.

American athletes wave during the march of nations.

Olympic athletes from Russia march under a neutral flag. Russia was banned from taking part in the Games after the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules.

France's athletes take part in the parade of nations.

A Korean quartet led by Jeon In-kwon sings John Lennon's classic "Imagine" before an inflatable dove is released into the air.

Fireworks explode over the stadium.

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua goes shirtless, as he did for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the ceremony.

Participants perform around a design of the Olympic rings.

Dutch athletes enter the stadium.

Drummers are lined up during the performance.

The South Korean flag is portrayed.

A dragon is carried into the stadium.

Fireworks explode as the opening ceremony begins.

A white tiger is portrayed at the beginning of the ceremony. The tiger is "closely associated with Korean mythology and culture" and is a "familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection," according to the Games website.

North Korean cheerleaders wave their country's flag as they gather ahead of the opening ceremony.

Impersonators of Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are escorted out of the stadium.

Performers entertain the fans during the ceremony.