The government is concerned about a lack of government workers

(CNN) A report from the federal government's top personnel manager this week says that staffing gaps across the government are harming performance and causing stress for already-overworked employees.

The Office of Personnel Management's "Federal Workplace Priorities Report" comes days ahead of the White House's planned budget release, which will reflect the Trump administration's previously announced intention to shrink the federal workforce further.

The report states that "many programs cited capacity shortcomings affecting both the management and mission accomplishment of at least 20 (or 83% of) agencies."

"Gaps in staffing levels were hampering agency performance or placing performance at risk as well as causing stress for overworked employees," the report says. "Impacted missions and services included those related to public safety, health care, real estate, business ventures, citizen and veteran benefits, law enforcement, and Federal revenue and cost control activities."

The report notes that while budget issues were commonly cited as the basis for staffing gaps, they were also attributed to trouble filling vacancies and to turnover.

