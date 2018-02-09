Trump picks top Pacific commander to be Australia ambassador

Washington (CNN) President Trump has announced his intent to nominate the top US military official overseeing operations across Asia to be his next ambassador to Australia.

Adm. Harry Harris currently serves as commander of US Pacific Command, a combatant command that oversees all US military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

His nomination comes at a time of increasing bellicose and provocative actions from North Korea as the regime of Kim Jong Un races to achieve its goal of fielding a nuclear tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting anywhere in the continental United States.

During his tenure at Pacific Command, Harris has not minced words about North Korea's ambitions.

US forces in the Pacific "must be prepared to fight tonight, so I take him at his word," he said last year about Kim's intentions. "I must assume his claims are true -- I know his aspirations certainly are."

Read More