(CNN) Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggested that John Kelly is handling the fallout from the Rob Porter scandal poorly by trying to "cover it up."

"The cover-up is always worse than the crime," Scaramucci told David Axelrod in an upcoming segment of "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"I would say, 'Jeez, you know, I knew about it. I was going to give the guy a pass because he told me it wasn't true and I apologize to the American people for that. He's been let go and I'd still like to keep my job,"' Scaramucci explained. "That's what I would do if I was General Kelly."

Scaramucci said if he were the White House chief of staff, he wouldn't say he "didn't know about it when (he) knew about it or try to cover it."

"We're in a society now where everyone's going to find out everything anyway," he noted.