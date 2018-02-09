Why Donald Trump won't condemn Rob Porter

(CNN) On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump was asked about the resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter amid allegations of domestic abuse.

"He says he's innocent and I think you have to remember that," said Trump. "He said very strongly yesterday that he's innocent, but you'll have to talk to him about that."

Of course, what Porter denies is something both of his ex-wives as well as a third woman who dated him allege: That he physically and mentally abused them. But a published picture of Porter's ex-wife sporting a black eye brought a quick resignation.

And yet, Trump sides with Porter -- with nary a mention of the women. Which, you'll remember, is the exact same thing he did when Senate nominee Roy Moore of Alabama faced accusations from a number of women that he had pursued physical relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

"He totally denies it," Trump said of Moore at the time. "He says it didn't happen."

Read More