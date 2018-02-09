Washington (CNN) Minnesota Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan announced Friday he won't seek re-election, handing Republicans a rare opportunity to pick up a seat this fall.

"There is a time and a purpose for everything and now is the time for me to pass the baton to the next generation," Nolan said in a statement.

Nolan won re-election by about 2,000 votes in 2016, but northeastern Minnesota's 8th District is Donald Trump country: The President won the district by 16 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. That was an incredible 22-point swing for the GOP over the 2012 election results, when Barack Obama won the district by six points.

The seat was already a top target for the GOP, which sees opportunities to go on offense in Minnesota while defending its incumbents elsewhere across the 2018 map.

Republicans landed a top-tier candidate in Pete Stauber, a former professional hockey player turned police officer and co-owner of the Duluth Hockey Company and whose wife is an Iraq War veteran.

