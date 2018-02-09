As North Koreans arrive at Olympics, Pence points to defectors to counter regime

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence worked to deny North Korea a propaganda victory Friday, contrasting the growing excitement over Pyongyang's participation at the Olympic Games with powerful reminders of what he has called the most "tyrannical regime on the planet."

As South President Moon Jae-in prepared to host the North Korean delegation, including Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, Pence and his wife Karen met with four North Korean defectors who shared heartbreaking stories of famine, torture and hardship.

"The American people stand with you for freedom and you represent the people of North Korea, millions of which long to be free as well," Pence told the defectors, two of whom met President Donald Trump at the White House last week.

"We've been inspired by your bravery. We ourselves have stood and looked across that demilitarized zone, that line across which you fled. You fled to freedom."

Fred Warmbier(R), the father of Otto warmbier who was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months gives hug to Ji Seong-ho (second left), North Korean defector while U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on.

Later Friday Pence arrived at the Olympic venue in Pyeongchang where he met with Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. At a leaders' reception ahead of the Opening Ceremony, the Vice President stopped to talk to delegates at several tables but didn't come across the North Korean delegation, according to officials traveling with him.

