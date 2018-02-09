Washington (CNN) The White House is denying chief of staff John Kelly has offered to resign.

"He has not offered to resign," spokesman Hogan Gidley told CNN.

The White House statement comes as Kelly and other top administration officials are facing questions about why they did not act to remove deputy chief of staff Rob Porter from his position after they found out about allegations that Porter struck his two-ex-wives while they were married.

Senior aides knew for months about the allegations levied against Porter, even as his stock in the West Wing continued to rise, multiple sources have told CNN. Porter denied the allegations but resigned on Wednesday.

Even after the allegations surfaced publicly, sources told CNN that Kelly did not urge Porter to resign or seek to force him out. Instead, the White House released a statement from Kelly praising Porter's character.

Read More