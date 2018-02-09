Top White House official to leave West Wing to become drug czar

(CNN) White House deputy chief of staff Jim Carroll, who has served in that role for nearly three months, is expected to leave the White House to helm the Office of National Drug Control Policy, two sources with knowledge of the decision told CNN Friday.

Carroll, a White House lawyer who quietly became one of chief of staff John Kelly's deputies late last year, is expected to be tapped to become the administration's drug czar as early as Friday, two sources with knowledge of the decision told CNN. The White House's first nominee to lead the office, Rep. Tom Marino, withdrew from consideration in October after a report detailed how legislation he sponsored helped make it easier for drug companies to distribute opioids across America.

Carroll was named late Friday afternoon as the drug policy office's deputy director, where he will serve as the office's acting director while awaiting confirmation. Carroll's departure comes on the heels of the resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who cleared out his desk on Thursday after allegations of domestic abuse against him became public.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the President's intent to nominate Carroll to the position later on Friday, saying the White House has "full confidence" in him.

"We have full confidence in Jim to lead ONDCP to make significant strides in combating the opioids crisis, reducing drug use, and coordinating US drug policy," Sanders said in a statement. "Fighting the opioid crisis and drug addiction is a priority for this administration. We greatly appreciate Jim for his counsel and leadership during his tenure at the White House and look forward to the future contributions he will make in this new role."

