Trump signs bill after brief wait Friday morning

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed a spending bill Friday morning to keep the government operating after some brief uncertainty about when he would do so.

"Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!" Trump tweeted after signing the legislation.

He then tweeted: "Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want in order to finally, after many years of depletion, take care of our Military. Sadly, we needed some Dem votes for passage. Must elect more Republicans in 2018 Election!" He also called the bill a "big victory" for the military.

The House of Representatives cleared the measure early Friday morning in a 240-186 vote, with 73 Democratic members voting for passage.

Earlier Friday morning, the White House told reporters that the President would sign the legislation, but did not provide guidance on exactly when that would be. A senior administration official had said Trump would sign the bill before noon but was unlikely to do so before 9 a.m., when federal employees would be back at work.

