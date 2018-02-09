Trump met with Justice Dept. on Democratic memo, 'weighing his options'

(CNN) The White House says President Donald Trump met with Justice officials and White House lawyers Friday on the Democrats' memo, is "weighing his options and will respond soon."

Trump said earlier Friday he plans to release the Democratic rebuttal to the Republican intelligence memo alleging FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

"It's gonna be released soon," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding, "We're going to release a letter."

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Monday to release the 10-page Democratic memo, and the committee rules give him five days -- or until the end of the day Saturday -- to decide whether to block or allow its release. The White House has suggested this week that the Democratic memo would be released, but with some redactions.

"This afternoon, the President met with the director of the FBI, the principal associate deputy attorney general, and the White House Counsel's Office to discuss the memorandum from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and receive their input," principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said. "The President is weighing his options and will respond soon."

