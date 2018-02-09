A toxic legacy for my generation

David Grasso is the anchor of "Bold Business," a digital television show about millennial economic empowerment. He has been an investigative reporter for Telemundo and local ABC affiliates in Florida and Texas, and he holds a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Trillion dollar deficits, once considered a temporary stimulative measure aimed at healing the wounds of the Great Recession, are becoming accepted as business as usual in Washington.

As budget deals are hashed out and both parties reach common ground on issues that affect all Americans, talk of fiscal discipline is curiously absent. It appears we've reached a new bipartisan consensus that's troubling for the taxpayers of tomorrow -- in Beltway politics, deficits don't matter anymore . As a 33-year-old, I'm one of those who ultimately will have to pay the price.

Nearly a decade ago, red ink was splattered all over our nation's balance sheet, and that caused an uproar among countless Americans. The federal government blew a gaping hole in our budget, funding unprecedented efforts to stabilize the economy on the heels of a near-depression.

Today, while prosperity and stability have been restored, Washington has once again come to rely on what's being treated as an infinite supply of debt just to fund regular operations. In the midst of the best economy we've seen in recent years, instead of saving for a rainy day, we're pursuing policies that are creating ever-yawning public deficits.

Our leaders are purposefully turning a blind eye to our growing liabilities as a nation to strike politically expedient budget deals. In the short term, legislative deal-making funded with future generations' money is an astute strategy to avoid government shutdowns -- which have happened twice this year.