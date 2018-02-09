What 'Lady Doritos' reveals about the 2018 midterms

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is executive director and co-founder of MomsRising.org, a nonprofit national organization that supports policies to improve family economic security. She is the author of the forthcoming book, "Keep Marching: How Every Woman Can Change Our World." The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Lady Doritos. Really? PepsiCo floated a supposed trial balloon recently, as its CEO posited on the Freakonomics radio show that women "don't like to crunch too loudly in public."

Suffice it to say that trial balloon floated for only a moment before it was punctured by women who are tired of being constrained by ridiculous old stereotypes that not only assume women should be quiet, but also play a role in the rampant sexual harassment and pay discrimination women experience each day in our nation.

Scores of women took to social media, making an immediate mockery of the idea, and soon after , a PepsiCo spokeswoman denied the company was ever even, really entertaining the idea in the first place.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

The company had a crash course in what women already know: We don't need quiet Lady Doritos. We don't need to make less noise in public -- we need to make more. We are loud, persistent and insistent on being heard.

You've seen it, I see it, we all know it: The Lady Doritos backlash shows yet again how much faster women are moving toward progress than our culture is right now. Women are rising -- and headed for the 2018 midterm elections, a key opportunity for women to use their power to push our culture — and our politics — in the right direction.