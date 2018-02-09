Kim Kardashian West let daughter take topless photo of her

Story highlights The reality star posted a topless pic

Her four year old daughter took it

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West is known for her penchant for sharing scantily-clothed photos, but a recent one has drawn criticism.

On Thursday, the reality star shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram, bra undone and shielding her breasts.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

The problem for some was not so much the look in the picture, but that her four-year-old daughter, North West took it.

The image generated quite the response.

"North West just took a scandalous picture of Kim Kardashian and people are shook," one person tweeted.

North West just took a scandalous picture of Kim Kardashian and people are shook pic.twitter.com/ZVDierFVn0 — Bob Smith Sr. (@BobbySmitty3) February 9, 2018

Kim we cool with you boppin on the Internet & all but leave lil North outta this. You outta pocket for this @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/7Bs4y0MPry — Stone Cole Stunna (@JahlilTokafor) February 9, 2018

