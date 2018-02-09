Reuters report alleges murder, arson by Myanmar's military

(CNN) Reuters has published details of an investigation into a mass grave in Myanmar's Rakhine State that led to the arrest of two of its journalists and potential charges under the Official Secrets Act.

The report quotes a retired Myanmar Army soldier who claims he helped dig a mass grave for 10 Rohingya Muslims who were killed by Buddhist villagers and soldiers in Inn Din.

Myanmar journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo face up to 14 years in a Myanmar prison after being accused by the government of "illegally (acquiring) information " after gathering testimony on the alleged massacre.

Their bylines are on the report, which disputes key details of the Myanmar's military own account of the killings. The account marks the first time soldiers and paramilitary police have been implicated in violence against the Rohingya by testimony from security personnel themselves, Reuters said.

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village September 1, 2017.

Government spokesman Zaw Htay told CNN Myanmar would investigate the abuses if "strong and reliable primary evidence" was provided. "And then if we found the evidence is true and the violations are there, we will take the necessary action according to the law," he said.