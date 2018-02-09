Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) In an historic first, the South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed senior North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, to Seoul's presidential palace for a lunch meeting Saturday.

The meeting is the most significant diplomatic encounter between the two sides in more than a generation. The younger Kim's trip to the South marks the first time that a member of the North's ruling dynasty has visited since the Korean war, which ended in an armistice in 1953.

The lunch meeting at the Blue House, which was broadcast live on South Korean TV, showed Moon sat in front of Kim Yo Jong, rather than Kim Yong Nam, technically the more senior official present in the meeting, and head of the North Korean delegation.

Such a high-level meeting would have been unthinkable even a few months ago, but 2018 has seen an accelerated rapprochement between the two adversaries in the run up to the Games.

Moon has expressed his intention to use the Winter Olympics as a chance to make diplomatic inroads with the North and restore normalized communications, following months of high tensions on the Peninsula.

