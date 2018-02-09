Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) The world's biggest rocket launched into space. An ancient Mayan civilization was uncovered in Guatemala. A mom stormed out of the National Signing Day ceremony. These are the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

An unhappy football mom

JUST WATCHED Mom walks out during son's signing ceremony Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom walks out during son's signing ceremony 01:03

Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to the University of Florida on National Signing Day. His mother, who was wearing University of Alabama gear, walked out of the signing ceremony when he made the announcement.

The world's most powerful rocket

JUST WATCHED See SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch 01:43

SpaceX founder Elon Musk successfully launched his biggest and most powerful rocket yet from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board the rocket is Musk's own 2008 Tesla Roadster.

Read More