Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The world's biggest rocket launched into space. An ancient Mayan civilization was uncovered in Guatemala. A mom stormed out of the National Signing Day ceremony. These are the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

An unhappy football mom

Mom walks out during son&#39;s signing ceremony
Mom walks out during son's signing ceremony

    JUST WATCHED

    Mom walks out during son's signing ceremony

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mom walks out during son's signing ceremony 01:03
Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to the University of Florida on National Signing Day. His mother, who was wearing University of Alabama gear, walked out of the signing ceremony when he made the announcement.

The world's most powerful rocket

    See SpaceX&#39;s Falcon Heavy rocket launch
    See SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch

      JUST WATCHED

      See SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch 01:43
    SpaceX founder Elon Musk successfully launched his biggest and most powerful rocket yet from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board the rocket is Musk's own 2008 Tesla Roadster.
    Read More

    Ancient ruins found by lasers

    Laser finds thousands of lost Mayan structures
    Laser finds thousands of lost Mayan structures

      JUST WATCHED

      Laser finds thousands of lost Mayan structures

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Laser finds thousands of lost Mayan structures 00:58
    Researchers using a laser-scanning technology uncovered 60,000 Mayan structures in Guatemala that have been hidden for centuries.

    Colbert mocks Trump's claims

    Trump brags about economy as Dow plummets
    Trump brags about economy as Dow plummets

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump brags about economy as Dow plummets

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump brags about economy as Dow plummets 01:01
    "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert riffed on President Donald Trump for touting job growth in a speech in a Ohio as the stock market plunged.

    Trump's military parade under fire

    Raining on Trump&#39;s military parade
    Raining on Trump's military parade

      JUST WATCHED

      Raining on Trump's military parade

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Raining on Trump's military parade 01:59
    Critics slammed Trump for reportedly seeking a military parade after he admired France's Bastille Day celebration.