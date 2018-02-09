Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)The world's biggest rocket launched into space. An ancient Mayan civilization was uncovered in Guatemala. A mom stormed out of the National Signing Day ceremony. These are the videos you don't want to miss from this week.
An unhappy football mom
Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to the University of Florida on National Signing Day. His mother, who was wearing University of Alabama gear, walked out of the signing ceremony when he made the announcement.
The world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX founder Elon Musk successfully launched his biggest and most powerful rocket yet from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board the rocket is Musk's own 2008 Tesla Roadster.
Ancient ruins found by lasers
Researchers using a laser-scanning technology uncovered 60,000 Mayan structures in Guatemala that have been hidden for centuries.
Colbert mocks Trump's claims
"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert riffed on President Donald Trump for touting job growth in a speech in a Ohio as the stock market plunged.
Trump's military parade under fire
Critics slammed Trump for reportedly seeking a military parade after he admired France's Bastille Day celebration.