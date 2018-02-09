(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump signed a massive budget deal to fund the government and end this year's second federal shutdown. Trump tweets the bill is a "big victory," while Democrats promise to continue to lobby for a separate immigration fix.
-- The President of South Korea and Kim Jong Un's sister shared a historic handshake at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.
-- The shirtless, oily Tongan athlete from the last Olympics ceremony is back again this year. Yes, he's shirtless and oily again.
-- The Trump administration is facing questions on why Rob Porter was kept on despite domestic abuse allegations leveled against him. The President added to the backlash by tweeting he is "very sad" about the resignation and is wishing Porter well.
-- Uber and Waymo have reached a settlement in their trade secrets lawsuit. Lawyers say Waymo accepted the settlement from Uber, which included an equity stake worth $245 million.
-- The market is swinging wildly again and it could make for the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis. More information here.
-- The unlimited, no-questions return policy at L.L. Bean is a thing of the past. The retail giant says it's ending the practice due, in part, to customers, "Interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent ..."