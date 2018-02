(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump signed a massive budget deal to fund the government and end this year's second federal shutdown. Trump tweets the bill is a "big victory," while Democrats promise to continue to lobby for a separate immigration fix.

-- The President of South Korea and Kim Jong Un's sister shared a historic handshake at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

-- The shirtless, oily Tongan athlete from the last Olympics ceremony is back again this year. Yes, he's shirtless and oily again

-- The Trump administration is facing questions on why Rob Porter was kept on despite domestic abuse allegations leveled against him. The President added to the backlash by tweeting he is "very sad" about the resignation and is wishing Porter well.