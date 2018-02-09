The African teams going for Winter Olympic glory

Story highlights 12 African athletes are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Nigeria and Eritrea are making their Winter Olympic debut this year.

(CNN) In this year's Winter Olympics games 12 athletes from eight African countries will be competing.

This brings the overall number of African countries ever to compete in the Winter Olympics to 15, with Nigeria and Eritrea making their debuts.

Winter Olympic first timers

Africa, for a few reasons -- one being the generally warm climate, does not have much participation in winter sports. Out of the 54 countries on the continent only 13 had previously ever made it to the Winter Olympics.

However this year there are more African countries competing than ever before.