The African teams going for Winter Olympic glory

(CNN)In this year's Winter Olympics games 12 athletes from eight African countries will be competing.
This brings the overall number of African countries ever to compete in the Winter Olympics to 15, with Nigeria and Eritrea making their debuts.
Winter Olympic first timers
Africa, for a few reasons -- one being the generally warm climate, does not have much participation in winter sports. Out of the 54 countries on the continent only 13 had previously ever made it to the Winter Olympics.
However this year there are more African countries competing than ever before.
Nigeria is in the Winter Olympics for first time, and its athletes Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are the first African bobsled team competing in the games.
Nigerian skeleton athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, is the first female skeleton slider from Africa.
Eritrea makes a debut with Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda, an alpine skier. Abeda was born in Canada and is the country's sole athlete.
Sabrina Simader is the first women to compete for Kenya, and Mialitiana Clerc for Madagascar.
Ghana features its first skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong.
How to follow the results and schedules
See schedule here.
South Korea is nine hours ahead of London.
You can visit www.olympic.org to watch live.
The African athletes in Pyeongchang will only compete in three sports -- bobsled, skating and skiing -- with varied disciplines across all sports.
The competitors each will be hoping to take home at least one of the 102 medals up for grabs.