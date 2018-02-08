Judge rules California baker doesn't have to make wedding cake for same-sex couple

(CNN) Artistic expression usually isn't a big part of discrimination cases, but it proved central to a judge's thinking in a case out of California.

Kern County Superior Court Judge David R. Lampe ruled this week against the State of California, which took legal action against a Bakersfield baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller told Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio in August that she couldn't create a cake for their wedding because same-sex marriage clashed with her Christian faith. She instead referred them to another bakery, according to Lampe's ruling.

Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio filed a complaint with California's Department of Fair Housing, which in turn sought an injunction against Miller that would force her to stop what it considered a discriminatory practice.

But Lampe ruled for Miller, saying her actions were protected by the First Amendment, because making a cake can be considered an act of artistic expression.

