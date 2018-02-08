Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets for Super Bowl parade

(CNN) E! A! G! L! E! S! EAGLES!

Eagles fans, still basking in the euphoria of the team's first-ever Super Bowl win, flooded Philadelphia on Thursday morning to experience the championship parade in what's expected to be a day for the ages in the City of Brotherly Love.

Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday, February 8, 2018, before a Super Bowl victory parade for the Eagles.

The 4.8-mile parade started at 11 a.m. ET, but fans in full Eagles regalia began gathering hours earlier as the sun came up.

Tim Norton, 29, said he arrived at about 6:45 a.m. Given the crowds, CNN asked him how long it took to get there.