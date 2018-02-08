Dad who lunged at Larry Nassar to donate funds to groups that help sexual assault survivors

Story highlights Randall Margraves' daughters detailed in court their experiences with Larry Nassar

(CNN) The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims who tried to tackle the former USA Gymnastics doctor last week in court says he will donate more than $30,000 from an online fundraiser created in his name to Michigan groups that help survivors of sexual assault.

An online fundraiser popped up this week to help Randall Margraves with any possible legal expenses after the father of the three daughters abused by Nassar rushed at the disgraced physician during his sentencing for sexual abuse Friday in Eaton County, Michigan.

The fundraiser brought in more than $31,000 in six days, according to a GoFundMe page.

But Margraves said in a statement Thursday he did not need the money and will instead donate the funds to "local charities like Small Talk, RAVE and the Firecracker Foundation."

All three charities assist survivors of sexual assault; Firecracker Foundation and Small Talk focus specifically on helping children. Anyone who donated to the campaign who does not want their money to go to the charities has until March 9 to request a refund, according to Margraves' statement.

