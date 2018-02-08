Son of chemistry professor facing deportation says his father has 'done nothing wrong'

Story highlights Syed Ahmed Jamal has spent more than 30 years in the United States legally

A judge will rule on his case on Friday

(CNN) The family of a Bangladeshi chemistry professor detained in Kansas are waiting to hear if he will be deported, following his arrest by ICE after being in the US for 30 years.

Syed Jamal was handcuffed and taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in his Lawrence, Kansas, front yard in front of his stunned children on January 24.

He is currently being held in Morgan County, Missouri, awaiting deportation, according to his attorney, Jeffrey Y. Bennett. He and his family await a decision on the recent stay of removal request sent to ICE on February 2, Bennett said.

"We were just about to drive off to school when an ICE officer came and tapped on the window... They said they were looking for Syed Jamal to arrest him," the professor's 12-year-old daughter Naheem Jamal told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday.

"I had heard that things like this were going around in America. But I didn't really think it would happen to us," she added.

Read More