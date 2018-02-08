Eagles fans decorate loved ones' graves after Super Bowl victory

(CNN) Sunday night's semi-destructive revelry was still unfolding on the streets of the City of Brotherly Love when Uber driver and Eagles fan Luis Reyes decided he'd pick up one more fare before heading home.

"He asked me to take him to the cemetery so he can place an Eagles cap and to let his dad know that we finally won," Reyes told CNN.

It was one of untold bittersweet victory celebrations that since Sunday have blurred the line of earthly time and space to include Philly fans who breathed their last long before time ran out on Super Bowl LII.

Reyes' rider asked him to help find the headstone, which had remained unmarked since his dad died in October, the driver said.

After they did, Reyes snapped a photo, which he posted on Facebook with this note: "Taking a passenger to the cemetery so he can place a #Eagles cap on his fathers tombstone and letting him know we're finally champs."

Read More