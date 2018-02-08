Last ditch Winter Olympics appeal by Russian athletes rejected

(CNN) An eleventh-hour attempt by dozens of Russian athletes to join the PyeongChang Winter Olympics has failed.

In a statement, the IOC said it welcomed the CAS decision, "which supports the fight against doping and brings clarity for all athletes."

Russia is banned from competing in the Games over doping allegations, but some athletes were invited to compete after proving they were clean.

The court said that decision "was designed to balance the IOC's interest in the global fight against doping and the interests of individual athletes from Russia," and ruled it was not carried out in a "discriminatory, arbitrary or unfair manner."

