Legends of judo: David Douillet

Story highlights David Douillet won Olympic gold in 1996 & 2000

Hailed as a sporting icon in France, he served as the country's Minister of Sport

(CNN) When it came to the French population choosing its favorite national athlete in 2000, winning the Euro Championships wasn't enough for Zinedine Zidane.

Instead, it was judoka David Douillet who, having collected his second Olympic gold medal in Sydney, was crowned "Champion des champions Francais" by publication L'Equipe -- ahead of the national football team's talisman.

That Olympic title was Douillet's last major triumph in a glittering career. The heavyweight won medals at three Olympic Games -- gold also in Atlanta and bronze in Barcelona -- and four World Championship titles, most notably in 1995 when he claimed both the heavyweight and open classes in Chiba, Japan, a feat only previously matched by Japanese fighters Yasuhiro Yamashita and Naoya Ogawa.

Standing 1.96 meters tall and weighing in at 125kg, Douillet was a formidable presence on the tatami.

He burst onto the scene as a 22-year-old at the 1992 Olympics, defeating Cuba's Franck Moreno Garcia in the bronze medal match. He would go on to become France's first heavyweight world champion the following year when he was victorious in Canada.