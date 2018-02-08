(CNN) As the White House scrambles to contain the fallout from domestic violence allegations against former staff secretary Rob Porter, a Democratic congresswoman called Thursday night for chief of staff John Kelly to lose his job amid growing questions about what he knew and when.

Asked on CNN's " Erin Burnett OutFront " if Kelly should keep his job, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier said "Absolutely not. Absolutely not."

In wake of Rob Porter's domestic abuse allegations, should White House chief of staff John Kelly keep his job? "Absolutely not, absolutely not," says Rep. Jackie Speier, adding "he doesn't get it, he really doesn't get it." https://t.co/FLK2GZzZm2 pic.twitter.com/1RNdgVIAWj — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) February 9, 2018

"He doesn't get it," Speier continued. "He really doesn't get it."

Kelly initially praised Porter in a statement on Tuesday, saying "Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can't say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him."

In a follow-up statement, Kelly said, "There is no place for domestic violence in our society. I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming chief of staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation."

