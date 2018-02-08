Omarosa: 'I was haunted by tweets every single day'

Washington (CNN) Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the "Apprentice" star turned White House aide, dished on her time in the Trump administration and her former boss' penchant for Twitter.

"I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?" a tearful Manigault-Newman said in the teaser clip for Thursday's episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," the reality show on which she is a contestant.

Manigault-Newman claimed that when she attempted to reason with President Donald Trump about some of his tweets, she was "attacked" and denied access by "all of the people around him," including Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Manigault-Newman described the situation inside the White House as "bad." Asked whether the nation should be concerned about the administration, she nodded, adding, "it's not going to be OK."

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah dismissed Manigault-Newman's comments at a news briefing Thursday.