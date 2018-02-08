Trump lauds faith in America as administration struggles with aide's abuse allegations

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, amid fallout over a high-profile White House aide departing due to domestic abuse allegations, touted the role of faith in the United States at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

The comments come a day after top White House aide Rob Porter resigned his position after multiple domestic abuse allegations . The handling of Porter's departure has raised considerable questions about how chief of staff John Kelly and other top White House aides handled the allegations and whether the top aide was only dismissed because photos of his alleged domestic abuse came to light.

Trump, who has taken to touting faith's role in the United States ever since he began running for President in 2015, said Thursday that "our rights are not given to us by man, our rights come from our creator."

"No earthly force can take those rights away," he added.

He touted the fact that "In God We Trust" is inscribed on United States currency and said "our founders invoked our creator four times in the Declaration of Independence."

