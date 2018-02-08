Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spent more than eight hours on the House floor Wednesday protesting the spending bill for not including an immigration package -- but then called the bill "good" during a news conference Thursday.

"This agreement, which I fought very hard for many of the things that are in there and I think that it's a good bill," the California Democrat said on Capitol Hill. "It's unfortunate that it's taking place in an assaulting way to those of us who are trying to protect the values of our country."

When asked by a reporter if she would vote for the bill, she said no.

"I'm pleased with the product," she said. "I'm not pleased with the process."

Pelosi said she wants House Speaker Paul Ryan to guarantee a vote on an immigration package on the House floor, similar to what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would do for the Senate.

