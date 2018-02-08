Is Nancy Pelosi Republicans' secret weapon in 2018?

(CNN) When Nancy Pelosi concluded her eight-hour immigration speech on Wednesday night, she was greeted with cheers by her Democratic colleagues. Republicans were cheering too.

Why? Because the GOP's top strategists -- up to and including President Donald Trump -- are absolutely convinced that the higher Pelosi's profile is nationally, the better Republican chances of minimizing their losses in the midterm election.

In the contested special election to replace disgraced former Rep. Tim Murphy, conservative groups have been airing ads seeking to link Pelosi to Democratic nominee Conor Lamb.

"Nancy Pelosi and Conor Lamb are still opposing your tax cut," says the narrator in one ad . "Lamb called it a complete betrayal. And Pelosi said: This is Armageddon."

In the Georgia special election won by Republican Rep. Karen Handel last year, Republicans, similarly, worked to turn the race into a referendum not on the Democratic nominee, but Pelosi.