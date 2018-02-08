Washington (CNN) Julián Castro says he's "interested" in running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

First, though, he wants to help "young, progressive Democrats" get elected -- maybe even to the Senate -- in his home state of Texas. Only after November will the 43-year-old Latino, whose twin brother, Joaquin, is in Congress, decide on his political future.

The former San Antonio mayor and Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama launched the Opportunity First PAC as a vehicle for his political activity. He is set to make his first trip to an early voting state on February 16, when he'll be in Manchester to speak to New Hampshire Young Democrats.

CNN caught up with Castro after he spoke at an event at American University in Washington on Thursday. Here's what he said:

On running for President in 2020:

Read More