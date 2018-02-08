(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday morning he believes he has enough votes in the House to pass the bipartisan spending deal reached in the Senate that would significantly raise domestic and defense spending and avert a government shutdown.

"I think we will. I feel good," Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said in an interview on Hugh Hewitt's radio show , ahead of the vote on the bill in the Senate and the House.

The Senate is expected to pass the deal later Thursday, sending it back to the House. As of Thursday afternoon, it's not clear if there are enough Republican votes to pass it in the House, meaning some Democrats would have to vote for it to reach a simple majority, a fact Ryan alluded to.

"Part of it depends on the Democrats. This is a bipartisan bill. It's going to need bipartisan support," Ryan said. "We are going to deliver our share of support. I feel very good about Republicans."

The Senate took a key procedural step Thursday just after noon in which the House bill passed earlier this week failed to gather the 60 votes it needed to advance. The Senate is expected to vote to send the full deal back to the House later Thursday.

