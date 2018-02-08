(CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday defended the guidance her agency issued last fall providing instruction to campuses on how to handle sexual assault complaints, telling reporters that she "would hate to think" that the rules she issued "had a chilling effect" on any victim or survivor.

"I don't think that the interim guidance that we provided ultimately really does that in any way," DeVos told a small group of reporters, according to Politico . "And again, I hope that nobody who has been involved in any kind of a sexual assault would feel in any way impeded from coming forward and telling their story."

Last fall, DeVos issued interim guidance that raised the standard of proof for those making accusations of sexual violence to "clear and convincing evidence" from the Obama-era "preponderance of evidence" standard.

DeVos's guidance also allowed cases to be settled in mediation sessions and dropped the time frames for completing such investigations.

That was a significant shift from Obama-era guidance that increased the obligation of colleges and universities to respond to claims of sexual assault and misconduct. The Obama-era rules had been criticized by some conservative and men's rights groups, which said that the rules were biased against the largely male accused.

