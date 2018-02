Raisman says Olympics coach might have known about Nassar abuse for years

Watch the rest of Jake Tapper's interview with Aly Raisman on "The Lead" at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

Washington (CNN) Gold medalist Aly Raisman said former Olympic team coach John Geddert might have known about sexual abuse by former team physician Larry Nassar as early as 2011.

"We would talk about it amongst ourselves," she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Thursday. "And one of my teammates described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before. And John Geddert was in the car with us and he just didn't say anything."

The exchange happened in 2011, five years before Nassar was caught, Raisman said. Geddert's lawyer did not respond to CNN's request for comment about the car discussion.

"I don't know what he (Geddert) did or didn't do from there," she recalled. "I know he didn't ask us any questions, but that is just why we need the full, independent investigation to get to the bottom of who knew about this."

She cited the story as an example of yet another part of the Nassar scandal that remains uninvestigated, which she fears will continue if the US Olympic Committee doesn't begin a truly independent probe with full access to all emails and data, one that will be released to the public.

Read More