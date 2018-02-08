Psaki: The defense of Rob Porter is indefensible

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her at @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Wednesday afternoon, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly described staff secretary Rob Porter as someone he was "proud to serve alongside," and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders described Porter as someone "of the highest integrity and exemplary character."

What prompted these glowing statements about a fellow colleague? Allegations were made public of emotional and physical abuse by both of Porter's ex-wives -- including photo evidence from his first wife, Colbie Holderness.

Either Kelly and Sanders were handed written statements that they blindly read or that is actually how they feel. Either option is unacceptable.

Porter was even allowed to put out his own statement, quite an accommodation from any employer, never mind the White House, for a reported abuser. (He has denied the allegations.)

So why has the White House bent over backward to defend him?

