UK Parliament report lifts lid on culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

London (CNN) One in five people working at Britain's Parliament say they have experienced or witnessed sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior over the past year, according to a new report published Thursday.

According to the cross-party group report, which drew 1,377 responses, 19% of workers reported experiencing or witnessing sexual harassment, while 39% had experienced non-sexual harassment or bullying over the past 12 months.

Figures showed that of those suffering bullying or harassment, 45% were women and 35% were men.

Recommendations put forward in the report include sanctions for MPs and staff that could include written apologies, mandatory training, future behavior agreements, suspension, or the recall of an MP, which could trigger an election.

The report also recommended that all complaints be handled by a specialist, trained Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) that will "aim to be a single point of ongoing contact and advocacy for complainants."

