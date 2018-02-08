CNN 10 - February 9, 2018

What's historic about this year's Olympic Winter Games? What's driving the recent turmoil in the U.S. stock market? What kind of impact is India's growing population having on its auto industry? These are some of the questions answered in this Friday's [awesome] edition of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Which major U.S. political party recently released a controversial memo, saying it shows government investigators abused their power to spy on Donald Trump's presidential campaign?

2. Which major U.S. political party criticized a recently released memo, saying it is an attempt to obstruct an FBI investigation into Donald Trump's presidential campaign?

3. On Tuesday, space exploration company SpaceX successfully launched the world's most powerful rocket, which is known by what name?

4. Name the U.S. stock index that saw the biggest, one-day point drop in its history during a volatile week of trading.

5. Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, which is currently undergoing a "checkup" that involves maintaining its priceless Renaissance paintings?

6. Olympic organizers replaced 1,200 security guards with 900 members of the South Korean military after an outbreak of what disease?

7. In what nation did laser-equipped airplanes help researchers identify thousands of previously undiscovered Mayan structures?

8. Name the Asian island near the epicenter of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck on Tuesday and caused extensive damage to some structures.

9. As detailed on Friday's show, the biggest factor in the U.S. stock market's recent turmoil is investors' fear of what?

10. Name the world's second-most populated nation, whose auto industry is growing as its economy and young population does.

