Stunning wedding dresses for every budget

Story highlights Wedding dresses for every budget and formal ceremony

We scoured the Internet for gorgeous dresses at various price points

For many brides, budget becomes top of mind once they've added up all of the expenses involved with planning a wedding.

But there's still one thing that usually remains a major priority: the dress.

After all, this dress is the one you'll look back on when flipping through your wedding photos for years to come. It's got to suit you and your personality, while also being appropriate for your type of ceremony. And ideally, it won't bust the budget.

With so many options available on the US market alone, how should a bride choose? If the wedding is traditional, the dress is typically all white, sometimes with a veil, and lace is a common accent. For more alternative brides, the sky is the limit. Since it's your day, you get to have what makes you feel best -- and we're confident you'll find the right one (for the right price) if you look hard enough.

Here, we scoured the Internet for gorgeous dresses at various price points. Keep scrolling to find the one (or the retailer) that can provide that perfect fit for your big day.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Under $500

Bethany Column Gown ($378; bloomingdales.com)

One-Shoulder Crepe Cutout Gown ($195; bloomingdales.com)

Camilla Embellished Plunge Evening Dress ($329; nordstrom.com)

Monique Lhuillier Crepe Gown w/ Lace Neck Detail ($450; luxury.zappos.com)

Miller Off-the-Shoulder Gown ($378; nordstrom.com)

Calvin Klein High-Low A-Line Gown ($299; macys.com)

Reformation Winslow Dress ($268; thereformation.com)

Under $1,000

Reformation Hestia Dress ($528; thereformation.com)

Crepe Jeweled Appliqué Gown ($995; saksfifthavenue.com)

Tadashi Shoji Lace Halter Mermaid Gown ($878; nordstrom.com)

Tadashi Shoji Off the Shoulder Illusion Lace Gown ($828; nordstrom.com)

Joanna August Pattie Empire Waist Crepe Gown ($765; nordstrom.com)

Tadashi Shoji Tulle Lace A-Line Gown ($998; nordstrom.com)

Under $1,500

Elisir Ruffle One-Shoulder Gown ($1,345; neimanmarcus.com)

Jenny Yoo Fallon Lace & Chiffon A-Line Gown ($1,300; nordstrom.com)

Bronx and Banco Estelle Gown ($1,210; revolve.com)

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Blythe Plunging Crepe Gown ($1,200; nordstrom.com)