'Good chance' South Korean President will be invited to North Korea

Seoul (CNN) Several diplomatic sources with deep knowledge of North Korea's intentions say there is a "good chance" Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will invite South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang "sometime this year."

The invitation could be made at a scheduled welcome luncheon on Saturday between Moon and Kim Yo Jong.

While the sources say "nothing is final," a potential date for a trip could be August 15, the day Korea was liberated from Japanese occupation in 1945, a holiday marked by both Koreas.

Hosting an informal lunch for the high level North Korean delegation avoids any protocol format where only one main speaker has a voice. That main speaker would normally be Kim Yong Nam, the head of the delegation and North Korea's ceremonial head of state.

Sources say an informal luncheon would give Kim Yo Jong more freedom to interact with the South Koreans than anybody else in the North Korean delegation.

