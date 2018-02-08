North Korea puts tanks, missiles and troops on display during military parade

Story highlights The parade took place a day before the Winter Olympics officially kick off in South Korea

North Korean state media released video of highly choreographed event

(CNN) Troops, missiles and tanks rolled into North Korea's historic Kim Il Sung Square Thursday in a highly-anticipated display of military might on the eve of South Korea's Winter Olympics.

The choreographed display involved hundreds of soldiers marching in unison, some brandishing guns, bayonets and swords.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, arrived by limousine and stepped out onto a red carpet. Kim arrived to last year's major military parade in the same fashion last year, but without his wife in tow.

International media wasn't invited into North Korea to see the parade, but North Korean state media aired footage after it finished on Thursday.

It's unclear if the footage was altered in any way, as North Korea state media has been caught modifying its imagery before.

A screenshot from North Korean state television shows the scale of the military parade.

